Champagnie (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Champagnie will rest during the second half of Washington's weekend back-to-back set after posting 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Heat. With the Wizards' lengthy injury report, Jamir Watkins, Leaky Black and Julian Reese are candidates for increased roles.