default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie is starting Monday's game against the Knicks.

Champagnie will join the first unit due to the absence of Khris Middleton (elbow). Champagnie is averaging 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes over four appearances this season, so he should receive more opportunities to make an impact Monday night.

More News