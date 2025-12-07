Champagnie had 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-116 loss to the Hawks.

Champagnie made the most of his fifth start of the season, scoring a season-high 16 points while also adding four combined steals-plus-blocks. Much like his brother, Champagnie has the ability to rack up numbers when afforded meaningful playing time. In four games over the past week, he has averaged 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers, which is good enough for top-60 value. While this could fall off a cliff at any point, he could be worth a look in the short term, even in 12-team leagues.