Champagnie contributed 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 119-99 win over the Nets.

Champagnie continues to find a way to contribute, scoring double digits for the fourth straight game. Despite coming off the bench, Champagnie has been quietly putting together a strong run of production, averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 2.5 combined steals and blocks in 27.3 minutes per game over his past four appearances. His role is likely to fluctuate, at least for the foreseeable future. However, assuming Washington makes some moves prior to the trade deadline, Champagnie could be a sneaky stash candidate.