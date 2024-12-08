Champagnie logged 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 victory over the Nuggets.

In his first NBA start of the season after spending time in the G League, Champagnie emerged with a career-high 23 points while filling up the box score. It was also just his fourth appearance with the Wizards this season. Head coach Brian Keefe has shuffled his starting lineup around quite a bit lately, so it remains unknown if Champagnie will hold down a spot with the first unit going forward. Fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach before adding the 23-year-old forward from waiver wires, however, as it needs to be noted that Washington was missing Kyle Kuzma (rib), Alex Sarr (back) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) on Saturday.