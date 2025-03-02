Champagnie finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 win over the Hornets.
Champagnie didn't stand out in any particular category, but he delivered a solid all-around showing, filling the stat sheet admirably and recording at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Champagnie has logged double-digit minutes in his last four appearances, including the last three off the bench, but he's not going to have a lot of fantasy upside outside of the deeper formats if that role doesn't change in the near future.
