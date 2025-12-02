default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie totaled 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.

In addition to his near double-double, Champagnie also recorded two blocks and a steal, showcasing his two-way abilities. With the multitude of injuries taking out Washington's wing depth, Champagnie will likely continue his role off the bench and could be an intriguing add in deeper leagues.

More News