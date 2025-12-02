Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Flirts with double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie totaled 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.
In addition to his near double-double, Champagnie also recorded two blocks and a steal, showcasing his two-way abilities. With the multitude of injuries taking out Washington's wing depth, Champagnie will likely continue his role off the bench and could be an intriguing add in deeper leagues.
