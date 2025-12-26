Champagnie (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Champagnie was a late addition to the injury report Friday but will shake off his questionable tag due to an illness. The 24-year-old forward has been a regular in the rotation since late November, and he has averaged 8.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.3 minutes per tilt over 10 appearances (five starts) in December.