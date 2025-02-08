Champagnie (ribs) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.
Champagnie will return to action after missing Friday's contest due to a right rib contusion. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.
