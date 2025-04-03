Champagnie registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings.

Champagnie finished just two points away from recording a double-double but made a significant impact in other areas. The 11 boards were just the fifth time he grabbed 10 or more rebounds in a game and the eighth time he recorded three or more steals-plus-blocks combined. Champagnie has started in 10 of his last 12 appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that span.