default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Cavs.

Champagnie started Monday's game with Khris Middleton (elbow) unavailable, but Middleton is back in action Friday night, which will shift Champagnie back to his reserve role. Champagnie is averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds this season.

More News