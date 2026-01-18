default-cbs-image
Champagnie will come off the bench for Saturday's game in Denver.

Khris Middleton is back from his rest day, so Champagnie will return to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Champagnie owns averages of 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.

