Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will come off the bench in Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons.
Champagnie got a spot-start his last time out with the Wizards resting some key players, but he'll return to a minimal reserve role for Thursday's exhibition. He's not a guy we'd recommend targeting in the vast majority of leagues.
