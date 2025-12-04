Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Heading back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie isn't starting Thursday against Boston, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
The Wizards are instead offering two-way player Jamir Watkins an opportunity to start. Champagnie has averaged 2.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 10.1 minutes per tilt over 14 games off the bench this season.
