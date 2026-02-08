Champagnie ended with 21 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 loss to the Nets.

Making his second straight start for the shorthanded Wizards, Champagnie produced a new season scoring high thanks to an impressive performance at the free-throw line, while just missing his fourth double-double of the campaign. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in six of his last 11 games (four starts), averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 boards, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 threes in 23.1 minutes a contest over that stretch.