Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Champagnie wasn't included on the Wizards' initial injury report but is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a right knee contusion. If he's ultimately ruled out, Leaky Black and Jamir Watkins would be candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
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