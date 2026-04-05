Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Champagnie posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Heat, but he's in danger of sitting out the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Jamir Watkins, Leaky Black and Julian Reese would be candidates for increased roles.
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