Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Champagnie posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Heat, but he's in danger of sitting out the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. If he's sidelined, Jamir Watkins, Leaky Black and Julian Reese would be candidates for increased roles.