Champagnie signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie was dominating for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 22.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2022-23 campaign and has made only five appearances since 2021-22. With Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija occupying the two starting forward spots and reserve options in Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert needing playing time, it's unclear how many minutes will be available for Champagnie over the next 10 days.