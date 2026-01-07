Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Jumps into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
The Wizards are without three of their five regular starters -- CJ McCollum (quadriceps), Khris Middleton (knee) and Kyshawn George (hip) -- which means Champagnie has been elevated to the starting five. He's averaging 8.3 points and 6.0 rebounds across eight starts this season.
