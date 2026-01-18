Champagnie closed Saturday's 121-115 loss to Denver with 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals over 26 minutes off the bench.

Moving back to the second unit after getting a spot start Friday, Champagnie stayed productive and nearly produced his third double-double of the season. The fifth-year forward has scored in double digits in eight of his last 12 games (two starts), averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.0 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.8 minutes during that span.