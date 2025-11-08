Champagnie finished Friday's 148-114 loss to the Cavaliers with six points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 19 minutes.

Champagnie shifted back to a bench role Friday after starting Washington's previous two matchups, but he still managed to contribute. He led the team in rebounds and accounted for two of his team's five steals in the blowout loss. Despite a strong night on the glass, Champagnie hasn't been able to show that he's worth rostering in most league formats through his first eight appearances of the season.