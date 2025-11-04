Champagnie logged four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes during the Wizards' 119-102 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

Champagnie was inserted into the Wizards' starting lineup for the first time this season due to the absence of Khris Middleton (elbow). Champagnie ended up playing a season-high 17 minutes during Monday's loss but wasn't able to convert that additional playing time into much production on the box score, and his minus-24 point differential was second worst on the Wizards behind Kyshawn George (minus-25). Middleton is considered day-to-day with his injury and could be available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, which would revert Champagnie to a reserve role.