Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Low output in first start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie logged four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes during the Wizards' 119-102 loss to the Knicks on Monday.
Champagnie was inserted into the Wizards' starting lineup for the first time this season due to the absence of Khris Middleton (elbow). Champagnie ended up playing a season-high 17 minutes during Monday's loss but wasn't able to convert that additional playing time into much production on the box score, and his minus-24 point differential was second worst on the Wizards behind Kyshawn George (minus-25). Middleton is considered day-to-day with his injury and could be available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, which would revert Champagnie to a reserve role.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Drawing first start of season•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Headed to bench•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting vs. New York•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Pours in 27 in season finale•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Continues double-double streak•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Double-doubles in defeat•