Champagnie contributed four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 victory over the Hawks.

Champagnie filled the stat sheet Tuesday, but his efforts were not necessary to victory as the game seemed to be over in the third quarter. With the Wizards already dealing with the absences of Kyshawn George (illness), Tre Johnson (hip) and now Corey Kispert (thumb), Champagnie may be asked to take on an increased role if any of these players are unable to suit up Friday against the Pacers.