Champagnie will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Alex Sarr is getting the night off for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Across seven starts this season, Champagnie has averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

