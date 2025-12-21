Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Moves into first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Alex Sarr is getting the night off for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Across seven starts this season, Champagnie has averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.
