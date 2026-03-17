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Champagnie is starting Tuesday against the Pistons.

With Bilal Coulibaly (heel) sidelined, Champagnie is replacing him in the starting lineup Tuesday. Champagnie has averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest through 15 games as a starter this season.

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