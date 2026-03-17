Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Moves into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is starting Tuesday against the Pistons.
With Bilal Coulibaly (heel) sidelined, Champagnie is replacing him in the starting lineup Tuesday. Champagnie has averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest through 15 games as a starter this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Modest role continues•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Terrific line off bench•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Drops 14 points in return•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Available to play•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Won't play Sunday•