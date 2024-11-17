Champagnie contributed 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

The two-way forward posted his second double-double in only three G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances Saturday. While the 23-year-old scored 22 points and led the club in rebounds, he also racked up a game-high seven turnovers. In the Tip-Off Tournament, Champagnie has averaged 17.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks across 34.9 minutes per game. He will likely spend most of his time with the G League club this season, and he has amassed only five total minutes over two regular-season appearances with the Wizards thus far.