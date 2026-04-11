Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Cavs.
Champagnie is set to return from a one-game absence Sunday, and he should see an uptick in minutes with Bilal Coulibaly (heel) unavailable. Per 36 minutes this season, Champagnie has averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 triples, 1.5 steals and 1.2 swats per game.
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