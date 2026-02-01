Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie won't start Sunday's game against the Kings.
With Khris Middleton back in the lineup following a one-game absence due to maintenance reasons, Champagnie will slide to the second unit. Over 12 outings off the bench in January, he averaged 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.
