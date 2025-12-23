Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Not starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Champagnie will return to the bench after starting in the loss to the Spurs on Dec. 21, where he tallied five points and three rebounds across 21 minutes. Champagnie is averaging 3.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 16 outings coming off the bench.
