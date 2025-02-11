Champagnie finished Monday's 131-121 loss to the Spurs with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes.

Champagnie shifted back to Washington's bench in the return of rookie first-rounder Kyshawn George (ankle), but the move didn't stop him from turning in his highest scoring output since the Jan. 1 win over Chicago. Even so, Champagnie hasn't done enough overall to warrant much fantasy attention when he isn't able to function with the starters. Through 20 appearances from the second unit, the 23-year-old has averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 11.9 minutes.