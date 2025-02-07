Champagnie (ribs) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Champagnie will miss his second contest in the Wizards' last four outings due to a right rib contusion. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Atlanta. The 23-year-old has averaged 14.6 minutes per game over his last five outings, meaning Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert will likely see a bump in minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Questionable against Cleveland•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Solid night off bench•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Shooting woes in defeat•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Role continues declining•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Slides to bench vs. Houston•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Efficient performance Wednesday•