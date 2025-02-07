Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right rib contusion.

After starting 13 straight contests in December and early January, Champagnie has recently operated off the bench for Washington. If the 23-year-old forward is downgraded to out against Cleveland, Kyshawn George, Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill are candidates to receive increased playing time.

More News