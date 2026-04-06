Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Champagnie may miss a second consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion. If he's unable to suit up, Jamir Watkins and Leaky Black could see increased burn.
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