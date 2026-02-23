Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Champagnie missed Sunday's contest and two of the past three games due to right knee tendinopathy and is now iffy to play in Atlanta. If he's ruled out, Will Riley and Jamir Watkins are strong candidates to absorb minutes at forward.
