Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Champagnie will remain in Washington's starting five Monday despite Kyle Kuzma returning from a 12-game absence due to a rib injury. Champagnie has started in each of the Wizards' last nine games, and over that span, he has averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Scores career-high 31 points•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: First career double-double•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Plays well again•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Emerges with career-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: First start of season Saturday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Dominant in G League win•