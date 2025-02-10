Champagnie will come off the bench in Monday's matchup against San Antonio, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

With Kyshawn George returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Champagnie will revert back to the bench. Over his last five outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 17.2 minutes per contest.