Champagnie is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Nets on Monday.
Champagnie made his 15th start of the season Sunday against the Magic and finished with six points, six rebounds and one block over 31 minutes in a 110-90 loss. Champagnie will retreat to the bench for Monday's game due to Khris Middleton (ankles) being cleared to play.
