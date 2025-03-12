Champagnie recorded five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to the Pistons.

Champagnie moved into the starting lineup but failed to make an impression, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past five games. Outside of a brief period of relevance earlier in the season, Champagnie has been nothing more than a role player for the Wizards. To this point, he is averaging just 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.