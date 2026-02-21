Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to right knee tendinopathy.
Champagnie exited Friday's win over Indiana early due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Sunday with the knee issue. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Atlanta. With the 24-year-old forward unavailable, Will Riley could see increased minutes.
