Champagnie chipped in 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 121-102 loss to Philadelphia.

Champagnie moved into the starting lineup for just the fourth time this season, filling in for Khris Middleton, who was resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Champagnie responded by scoring a season-high 13 points, tallying double digits for the second consecutive game. Despite his recent uptick, there is no reason to consider him anything but a situational streaming option.