Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Scores 14 points in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie chipped in 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 victory over Detroit.
Champagnie stepped into the starting lineup following the departure of Khris Middleton and posted a decent shooting line despite being limited to 15 minutes. However, Will Riley, Sharife Cooper, Anthony Gill and Jamir Watkins all saw significantly more playing time than Champagnie on a night in which the Wizards were thin across the board, so it'll be worth monitoring whether he sticks in the starting five moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Thursday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Not starting Sunday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Friday vs. Lakers•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Just misses double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Headed to bench•