Champagnie chipped in 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 victory over Detroit.

Champagnie stepped into the starting lineup following the departure of Khris Middleton and posted a decent shooting line despite being limited to 15 minutes. However, Will Riley, Sharife Cooper, Anthony Gill and Jamir Watkins all saw significantly more playing time than Champagnie on a night in which the Wizards were thin across the board, so it'll be worth monitoring whether he sticks in the starting five moving forward.