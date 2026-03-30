Champagnie closed Sunday's 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes.

The Wizards were blown out of this contest, so Champagnie and several others in the second unit were given extended looks. Across his last four outings, Champagnie has averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per contest.