The Wizards signed Champagnie to a four-year, $10 million deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Champagnie will remain with the Wizards on a long-term deal in the midst of a career-best year, during which he has averaged 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game over 40 regular-season appearances (15 starts). The 23-year-old has logged 15 outings with double-digit points to go along with two double-doubles during the 2024-25 campaign. He has also shot 50.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc this season.