Share Video

Link copied!

Champagnie will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

The 23-year-old will slide to the bench in favor of Kyshawn George on Tuesday. Champagnie has started in each of his last 13 appearances, during which he has averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest.

More News