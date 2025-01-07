Champagnie will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
The 23-year-old will slide to the bench in favor of Kyshawn George on Tuesday. Champagnie has started in each of his last 13 appearances, during which he has averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Efficient performance Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Sticking with first unit•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Remaining in starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Scores career-high 31 points•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: First career double-double•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Plays well again•