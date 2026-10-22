Champagnie supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 victory over the Bucks.

With AJ Dybantsa (ankle) sidelined for the season-opening win, Champagnie played the most minutes of any Washington bench player. Bilal Coulibaly (11/2/1/2/4) earned the start in his absence, but Champagnie nearly notched a double-double and finished with a game-best plus-17 as a reserve. The rotation will be something to keep an eye on once Dybantsa returns, but the sixth-year pro should continue to see 15-20 minutes a night.