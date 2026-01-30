Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Champagnie will enter the Wizards' starting lineup Friday for the 11th time this season due to the absence of Khris Middleton (knee). Champagnie has averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 24.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (one start).