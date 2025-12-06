Champagnie will start against the Hawks on Saturday.

With Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, Champagnie will get the starting nod for the fifth time this season. In his previous four starts, the 24-year-old forward averaged 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per contest. However, he'll likely see a bump in minutes due to Bilal Coulibaly (oblique) and Corey Kispert (thumb) remaining on the shelf.