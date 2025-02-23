Champagnie is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie will make his 15th start of the season Sunday due to the absence of Khris Middleton (ankle). As a starter, Champagnie has averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 1.5 steals over 28.9 minutes per game.