Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cavs.
Bub Carrington, Will Riley, Jamir Watkins and Anthony Gill will round out the first group for Sunday's game. As a starter this season, Champagnie owns averages of 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 triples per game on 51/40/91 shooting splits.
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