Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is starting in Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
The Pittsburgh product is drawing the start for the resting Khris Middleton. For the campaign, Champagnie has averaged 3.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists 11.2 minutes per contest in 17 games.
